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Diagnostic imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging
MRI software
3D ASL
3D ASL
MR clinical application
MRI software
3D ASL
MR clinical application
MRI software
3D ASL enables you to consistently quantify brain perfusion with an accuracy of 15%¹ in a non-contrast manner with full brain coverage, and better background suppression². Automated calculation of color coded ASL maps is included.
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Product Brochure Philips 3D ASL MR clinical application
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3D ASL
3D ASL
3D ASL
3D ASL
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips 3D ASL MR clinical application
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153.78 KB
Disclaimer
¹Measured on a single Philips 3.0T system for the same volunteer
²Compared to our 2D pCASL method.
Philips - 3D ASL MR clinical application - Philips