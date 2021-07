dStream FootAnkle 8ch coil MR coil

A ski-boot-shaped coil designed for optimum coverage and high resolution visualization of the ankle and entire foot down to the toes. The coil design and element layout allow for either large field of view (FOV) imaging of the whole foot or small FOV high resolution imaging of ankle joints. The coil is easy to set up and can be used with the patient’s foot positioned vertically.