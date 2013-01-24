Home
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.

Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target. Our XperGuide's ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our unique software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving full tumor coverage.
Until now, it has been difficult to visualize the ablation zone with a high degree of accuracy using conventional methods. Our unique XperGuide ablation software visualizes the specific ablation zones and distance between the planned ablation needles in 3D based on the manufacturer's specifications of each needle. This visualization shows the isotherm of each needle on an XperCT or on a pre-acquired MR or CT volume. It assists clinicians in planning the optimal placement of the ablation needle to cover the targeted lesion. The needle path can be planned by drawing it or by defining entry and target locations on XperCT, MR, or CT slices. By allowing the accurate planning of multiple needles, XperGuide's ablation software assist clinicians in treating tumors and potentially reduces the risks of re-do's.
The manufacturers' specifications of the ablation needles can be entered on the Applicators tab of XperGuide Ablation. Up to 60 different applicator settings can be entered for all current ablation techniques: RF, microwave, and cryoablation. The parameters for the current applicator can be changed as needed and saved for subsequent examinations. The applicator parameter list can be transferred to other Philips interventional x-ray systems.
During procedure planning, XperGuide Ablation visualizes the specific needle isotherms in relation to the patient's anatomy to reduce the risk of compromising adjacent organs or other structures. During the procedure, XperGuide shows the progression of one or more needles in real-time and assists clinicians in reaching the target area as planned.
After the initial needle insertion, the Interventionalist can verify full tumor coverage with an automatic fusion of the pre procedural planning on a control XperCT scan showing the actual needle location. This allows updating the needle location and ablation zone during the procedure to assist in the identification of areas which might not be covered by the isotherm, and therefore obtain optimal results. A post procedural XperCT scan after the ablation cycles helps to visualize the achieved ablation zone around the tumor, providing instant feedback of the procedure's outcome.
Dedicated imaging tools for oncology interventions are being developed rapidly to meet the growing demand for more insight and guidance during these challenging procedures. Developed in collaboration with our clinical partners, XperGuide ablation is designed to provide comprehensive assistance during planning, treatment, and follow-up of tumor ablations.

