Xperius

Regional anesthesia ultrasound system

The Xperius Ultrasound System is the new point-of-care innovation by B. Braun and Philips specially designed as the platform to support current and future integrated solutions in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.

Advanced ergonomics
A fully articulating arm allows easy adjustments of the ultrasound monitor position and the angle of the screen for ergonomic use and better view on the screen.

Intuitive touchscreen interface
The multi-touch ultrasound system delivers just the right features and on-screen controls you need. Xperius makes it easy to provide care in less time.

Mobile Workspot
Take advantage of the portable device for quick bedside scanning or interventions in your facility, on-the-go and satellite locations. Note: sold separately.

Exceptional image quality
High quality images of nerves and tissue structures for confident diagnoses and precise needle guided procedures. And the predetermined settings are designed so you can spend less time adjusting controls and more time focusing on your patients.

B.Braun & Philips Partnership
B.Braun, the global leader in regional anesthesia and pain management, and Philips, a global leader in image guided therapy solutions, are leveraging their combined expertise to create innovation solutions in regional anesthesia and vascular access.

Specifications

Xperius cart system dimensions
Width
  • 56 cm
Depth
  • 66 cm
Monitor size
  • 39.6 cm
Height
  • 132.5 cm
Weight
  • 34 kg
Xperius standalone tablet dimensions
Width
  • 42 cm
Depth
  • 5 cm
Height
  • 28 cm
Weight
  • 3.6 kg
Width
  • 56 cm
Depth
  • 66 cm
Width
  • 42 cm
Depth
  • 5 cm
Width
  • 56 cm
Depth
  • 66 cm
Monitor size
  • 39.6 cm
Height
  • 132.5 cm
Weight
  • 34 kg
Width
  • 42 cm
Depth
  • 5 cm
Height
  • 28 cm
Weight
  • 3.6 kg

