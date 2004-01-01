The Xperius Ultrasound System is the new point-of-care innovation by B. Braun and Philips specially designed as the platform to support current and future integrated solutions in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.
Take advantage of the portable device for quick bedside scanning or interventions in your facility, on-the-go and satellite locations. Note: sold separately.
Exceptional image quality
High quality images of nerves and tissue structures for confident diagnoses and precise needle guided procedures. And the predetermined settings are designed so you can spend less time adjusting controls and more time focusing on your patients.
B.Braun & Philips Partnership
B.Braun, the global leader in regional anesthesia and pain management, and Philips, a global leader in image guided therapy solutions, are leveraging their combined expertise to create innovation solutions in regional anesthesia and vascular access.
