The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customizable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.
|Allowed width range
|
|Type
|
|Laser phantom
|
|Patient transport
|
|Patient immobilization accessories
|
|Diagnostic head coil compatibility
|
|Bore design
|
|Coil arrangements
|
|Applications supported
|
|Ingenia MR systems
|
|RT CouchTop XD multi-indexing
|
|Geometric imaging accuracy
|
|Geometric QA
|