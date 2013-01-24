Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

masthead background image

Continuous patient monitoring systems 

Dependable information,
clearly delivered

Continuous patient monitoring systems

Philips continuous monitoring portfolio, which includes IntelliVue, Efficia, and Goldway patient monitors* supports a broad patient population – from basic screening and triage to complex surveillance in critical care.  So you can choose the right level of continuous patient monitoring technology for each care setting, patient condition, the skills of your nursing staff, and your budget. Whether using portable, compact or specialized models, our family of monitors share a common look and feel so your clinicians can go from the highest to the lowest acuity level with a minimum of training. With our advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics, we help you develop flexible enterprise capabilities for caregiver mobility, data sharing, clinical decision support and alarm management.

Learn more about our continuous patient monitoring systems.

Talk to a sales rep
Stay up to date in Patient Monitoring

Request more information about Philips continuous patient monitoring systems.

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Noninvasive hemoglobin measurements. Continuous monitoring.

 

Philips monitors with Masimo rainbow SET™ technology offer additional parameters for more in-depth and targeted measurements beyond SpO2. Designed for use across care settings, select monitors provide virtually continuous blood measurements for more informed clinical decisions.

Read about clinical and workflow benefits
*Philips with Masimo rainbow SET measurement technology is not intended to replace traditional lab blood measurement. May not be available in all locations with all monitors. 

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

Mounting options and supplies

mounting solutions thumbnail

Mounting solutions

Mounting options for any Philips patient monitor
supplies thumbnail

Supplies and Consumables

A portfolio of more than 1,000 high quality single- and multiple-use medical supplies and consumables, validated and tested for heightened performance
*Not all patient monitor brands are available in all markets.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand