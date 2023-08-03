2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX8431/02, HX8431/03, HX8392/43. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
Why are my gums bleeding when I use the Sonicare AirFloss?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station