How to first use my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
To get started with your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot, follow the steps and videos in our article below.
The information below applies to 7000 series models.
Unpack the components.
Install the station.
Prepare your robot for use. Your Philips robot is shipped nearly fully assembled but will require a few final steps to prepare it for use:
Install the dust bag (only applicable for the XU7100)
Fill the water tank
Charge the robot.
Depending on your robot's model, watch our video below for step-by-step instructions.
The information below applies to 7000 series models.
You can operate the robot with the Philips HomeRun app which is intuitive and easy to use. Scan the QR code on the cover of the Quick Start Guide booklet or search for the "Philips HomeRun app" in your app store.
Set up the Wi-Fi connection. If the set-up of the Wi-Fi connection fails:
Check your Wi-Fi connection.
Check if you entered the correct Wi-Fi password.
Check if the robot is still in Wi-Fi set-up mode: both buttons will blink to indicate that Wi-Fi set-up mode is activated.
Watch our video below for step-by-step instructions.
The information below applies to 3000 series models.
Unpack the components.
Install the station.
Prepare your robot for use. Your Philips robot is shipped nearly fully assembled but will require a few final steps to prepare it for use.
Attach the side brush (only applicable for XU3100 & XU3110).
Install the dust bag (only applicable for the XU3100 & XU3110).
Install the mop.
Fill the water tank.
Charge the robot.
Depending on your robot's model, watch our video below for step-by-step instructions.
The information below applies to 3000 series models.
You can operate the robot with the Philips HomeRun app which is intuitive and easy to use. Scan the QR code on the cover of the Quick Start Guide booklet or search for the "Philips HomeRun app" in your app store.
Set up the Wi-Fi connection. If the set-up of the Wi-Fi connection fails:
Check your Wi-Fi connection.
Check if you entered the correct Wi-Fi password.
Check if the robot is still in Wi-Fi set-up mode: both buttons will blink to indicate that Wi-Fi set-up mode is activated.
Watch our video below for step-by-step instructions.
The information below applies to 5000 series models.
1. Unpack the components
2. Remove the protection covers
3. Install the station:
Do not place the station in bright sunlight or under furniture. This will block the infrared signal that helps the robot find its way back to the station.
Install the station on a level surface against a wall.
Install the station on a hard floor.
Do not place the station near stairs or a heating source (radiator).
Install in a location with good Wi-Fi coverage.
Keep 0.5 meters of space on the sides of the station and 1.5 meters in front of the station.
4. Install the placemat. Peel off the stickers on the placemat.
XU5000 only - Stick the placemat on the floor before placing the station on it. (See image 1)
XU5100 only – Flip over the station. Press the station lid firmly to prevent the lid from opening. Align the openings on the placemat to the non-slip pads on the bottom of the station, and then stick the placemat firmly to the station. (See image 2)
5. Prepare your robot for use. Your Philips robot is shipped nearly fully assembled but will require a few final steps to prepare it for use:
Install the dust bag
Install the placemat
Install the side brush
Fill the clean water tank
6. Charge the robot and Wait until the robot is fully charged.
Note:
Make sure the robot is fully charged before you use it for the first time.
The white LED on the robot also flashes slowly to indicate that the robot starts charging.
The information below applies to 5000 series models.
1. You can operate the robot with the Philips HomeRun app that is intuitive and easy to use. Scan the QR code on the cover of the Quick Start Guide booklet or search for "Philips HomeRun app" in your app store.
2. Set up the Wi-Fi connection. Make sure that the robot and your mobile device have good Wi-Fi coverage, and that your mobile device is connected to the Wi-Fi network that you would like the robot to be connected to.
Press the "Add robot" button in the app and follow the instructions.
Pair the robot with the Wi-Fi in the app. Make sure that you have your Wi-Fi password at hand.
Press and hold the start/stop button and return button at the same time for three seconds. The light on the robot will flash white to indicate that the robot is in Wi-Fi set-up mode.
Click the join button if it's visible in the app to connect with the "Philips robot" network.
Note:
If the join button is not visible in the app, leave the app and go to Wi-Fi under 'Settings' on your mobile device. There you can select the "Philips robot" network and connect to it. After connecting to "Philips robot", manually go back to the HomeRun robot app to continue the Wi-Fi connection.
Your robot can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency Wi-Fi bands.
If the Wi-Fi pairing fails:
Note: You can recognize that the Wi-Fi pairing fails if the light on the robot flashes amber. (see image below)
Quit the HomeRun app.
Check your mobile Wi-Fi connection.
Check if you selected the correct model.
Check if you entered the correct Wi-Fi password.
Check if the robot is still in Wi-Fi set-up mode.
Check if the child lock is activated. If activated, disabled and try pairing again.
How to Activate and Deactivate the Child Lock from the robot:
To activate the child lock, simply press and hold the return button on the robot for three seconds. This will lock the robot’s controls, preventing any inputs until the lock is disabled.
To deactivate the child lock, press and hold the return button again for three seconds.
The information below applies to 6000 series models.
Unpack the components.
Install the station.
Prepare your robot for use (see image below). Your Philips robot is shipped nearly fully assembled but will require a few final steps to prepare it for use:
Attach the side brush.
Install the mop (see image 1).
Fill the water tank (see image 2).
Charge the robot.
The information below applies to 6000 series models.
You can operate the robot with the Philips HomeRun app which is intuitive and easy to use. Scan the QR code on the cover of the Quick Start Guide booklet or search for “Philips HomeRun app” in your app store.
Set up the Wi-Fi connection. If the set-up of the Wi-Fi connection fails:
Check your Wi-Fi connection.
Check if you entered the correct Wi-Fi password.
Check if the robot is still in Wi-Fi set-up mode: both buttons will blink to indicate that Wi-Fi set-up mode is activated.
The information on this page applies to the following models:XU5100/11, XU3000/01, XU3100/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›