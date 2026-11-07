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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips Air Humidifier5000 Series
Discontinued
Philips Air Performer 7000 series2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan
Philips 2000i SeriesAir Purifier for Large Rooms
Philips Pedestal Fan2000 Series
Philips 2000i SeriesAir Purifier
Philips Series 30002-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier
Philips 5000 SeriesSmart Tower Ceramic Heater
Philips Air Performer 8000 series3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Philips 800 SeriesCompact Air Purifier
New
Philips PureProtect Go 500 SeriesAir Purifier
Philips PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesSmart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier
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