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Home audio

Home audio (26)

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Clock Radio

TAR4406/12
  • Mirror finish
  • FM digital tuning
  • USB phone charger
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Clock Radio

TAR3306/12
  • Large, clear display
  • FM digital tuning
  • Dual alarm
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Portable Radio

TAR1506/00
  • FM/MW
  • Analog tuning
  • Battery operated
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CD Soundmachine

AZ318W/12
  • Compact design
  • USB
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Portable Radio

AE1530/00
  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
  • Built-in speaker
  • Headphone jack
  • Battery operated
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CD Soundmachine

AZ318B/10
  • Compact design
  • USB
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Internet Radio

TAR8805/98
  • DAB+
  • Spotify connect
  • Bluetooth®
  • with wireless phone charger
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CD Soundmachine

AZ318B/12
  • Compact design
  • USB
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CD Soundmachine

AZ1837/73
  • Lifestyle design
  • USB
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Multimedia Speaker

SPA4000BK/00
  • Bluetooth® desktop speaker
  • 14 W max (7 W RMS)
  • RGB LED strip lights
  • Up to 12 hours play time
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Bluetooth party speaker

TAX5206/98
  • Speaker light and strobe
  • Mic and guitar inputs
  • Special karaoke functions
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Clock Radio

TAR3205/98
  • FM, Digital tuning
  • Dual alarm
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