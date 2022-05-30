2 year warranty
Discontinued
Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m³/h.
Purifies rooms up to 63 m²
270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 63 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 270 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 11 min. (1)
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).
4.7
of 5
68
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Kara2729
30/05/2022
United Kingdom
Great air purifier
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great air purifier I am happy with my Philips Air Purifier. What a great product. Improvement in air quality is noticeable already on the first day of use. A great feature is that it automatically detects air pollution and switches itself on. I noticed differences in the quality of sleep, also my asthmatic son stopped coughing at night, so I recommend it for people with asthma and allergies. The air purifier was easy to connect to the app, it took me only a few minutes. I really like the fact that you can control it via apps. A great app function is that it shows the state of the filter pollution, so you know when it needs to be replaced. I use my air purifier every day, during the day in the living room and in the bedroom at night. A great product, I definitely recommend Philips Air Purifier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1214/60 Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1214/60 Air Purifier
Figaro9
14/01/2022
United Kingdom
Amazing Product!
My daughter suffers from many allergies that so far, no medications have been able to ease! I only wish I’d thought to try one of these incredible machines years ago! At the press of a button, air quality is visible and easy to monitor. We were amazed how much the numbers went up when dusting and making her bed but also at how fast the purifier seemed to lower them! The machine is easy to operate, costs little to run and is incredibly quiet! We love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1214/60 Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1214/60 Air Purifier
Amrahj
12/12/2021
United Kingdom
Better than allergy medication!!!
Absolutely recommend this product!! I have allergies to my cat and I was taking so much medication but still i was having a very difficult time. It got so bad that I had trouble breathing properly, I was even considering giving my cat away. The last option was to buy this because I thought it was quite expensive. However, I must say this is probably one of the best investments I have ever made. The allergies are better than ever before, sometimes I even forget that I have allergies. I only take one pill now for allergies compared to three before as well as sprays, taking distance from my cat and separating everything. This purifier is literally magical, I’m so very happy with it. The air has never been so fresh and clean, I can breathe again and I feel so much better. I have always chosen Philips and I have never been disappointed. It is absolutely worth the price!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1214/60 Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1214/60 Air Purifier
(1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190㎥/h by the room size of 49 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height). )
(2)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. /From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2018
(3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.