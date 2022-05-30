[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Design As expected from Phillips the unit is a nice design that will fit in any room of any style. The footprint of the unit is small and holds its stature well on both hard and soft surfaces. Air is pulled through the front and blown upwards through the rear. On the top is a black control panel in a matte finish, this is preferred to a piano black which is a fingerprint finish. The display is simple, modern and the Night sense feature keeps the display off at night keeping your bedroom nice and dark. Sound On its lowest speed or night mode you will barely hear it. This is something Phillips has nailed and is a key feature of this model. You could put this unit in the nursery over winter to keep the air fresh and the room warm. Filters Pre-filter - Large objects such as hair and skin are caught here. This filter isn’t replaced and is washed. Carbon filter - Activated carbon filter removes chemicals, gasses, and odours. The app will let you know when they need changing. I have been running my daily unit for 2 months and am currently at 95%. HEPA filter - Captures micro particles, allergens, pollen moulds etc. After 2 months of use my filter is 97%. I have a smart home air quality sensor and they verified the reduction in pollution as the system ran. Other Night sense mode automatically drops the LED and lowers the fan speed. Childlock works well it is easy for an adult to arm and disarm as the unit is a great height for toddlers to push buttons on. The app provides you with tracking data of pollution and allergen levels. You can set a schedule for on and off time as well as control the device directly from the app. I had some issues with losing connection to the device via the app and assume these will be fixed in update. I have not been able to control the device using other smart home sensors yet. The unit is very light and easily portable if you wish to move it between rooms. I would recommend this and product and will be looking at adding additional units to other rooms within the house.