Nano Protect Filter

FY1410/30
    The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

      Captures 99.97% of particles

      As long as 24 months lifetime

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter has 111 optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 1.6m2 to ensure a long lifetime up to 24 months.

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97%* of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria* and viruses*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

