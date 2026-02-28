Durable build – shockproof, dustproof and waterproof (IP57)

EverPlay speaker is super durable and features dust, shock and water resistance. Dust cannot interfere the operation of the speaker. And it is able to withstand immersion in water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. This means that a session in the shower, getting caught in the rain, or a quick drop into a body of water will not cause damage. Under Shockproof designation, this product is tested in a "Torture Chamber" to undergo a roller swing test with simulated 5-year product life-time reliability. Everplay is truly durable built!