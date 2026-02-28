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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT6900P/00

Music never stops

My music never stops. Everplay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable

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Music never stops

  • 10W, 10hr

  • Long Bluetooth range

  • Waterproof, dustproof

  • Quick charge option

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

USB cable doubles as a strap

Recharging has never been so easy. When the power starts to run low, use the handy two-in-one strap-USB charging cable. Plug it in for power, or use it to attach the speaker to a bag for easy portability.

Strong Bluetooth connection up to 30m or 100ft

Strong Bluetooth connection up to 30m or 100ft

Move freely around with your smart phone, without worrying about dropping your music. EverPlay speaker offers an incredibly stable and long-range Bluetooth connection up to 30 metres or 100 feet, three times faster than industry standards. The speakers are equipped with a sensitivity antenna and radio frequency filter to minimize background interference.

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