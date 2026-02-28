2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT6900P/00
Music never stops
My music never stops. Everplay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable
10W, 10hr
Long Bluetooth range
Waterproof, dustproof
Quick charge option
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
Recharging has never been so easy. When the power starts to run low, use the handy two-in-one strap-USB charging cable. Plug it in for power, or use it to attach the speaker to a bag for easy portability.
Move freely around with your smart phone, without worrying about dropping your music. EverPlay speaker offers an incredibly stable and long-range Bluetooth connection up to 30 metres or 100 feet, three times faster than industry standards. The speakers are equipped with a sensitivity antenna and radio frequency filter to minimize background interference.
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