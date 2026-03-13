2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HD7686/90
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker
This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, thanks to the integrated coffee scale. - English (US)
The coffee from my Philips Coffee Maker is not hot enough
The Philips coffee maker still drips after brewing
My Philips Coffee Maker is turning off automatically
My Philips Coffee Maker is not strong enough
My Philips Coffee Maker is not working or turning on
The filter holder of my Philips Coffee Maker overflows