2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HD7690/90
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker
This Philips HD7690/90 coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your coffee to your personal liking, at the time you want - English (US)
The coffee from my Philips Coffee Maker is not hot enough
The Philips coffee maker still drips after brewing
My Philips Coffee Maker is turning off automatically
My Philips Coffee Maker is not strong enough
My Philips Coffee Maker is not working or turning on
The filter holder of my Philips Coffee Maker overflows