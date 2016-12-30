ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9220/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9220/41
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9220/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9220/41
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9220/41

4.8

| (49) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With Rapid Air technology for the perfect results

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • White/lavender

  • 800 g

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

Adjustable time and temperature control

Adjustable time and temperature control

Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

49

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

30/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Airfryer

We recived this product as a gift for Christmas used it twice so far well impressed can see us useing alot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

08/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superbly Conceived Product

Excellent performance in an attractive looking product. This Air Frier has nice array of preset programs, an accurate sensor and a very good design. Its like a workhorse and can even be appropriate for an office break room, especially since its so hassle-free and easy to operate. Having purchased it recently, we have to wait and see its long-term durability.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer

27/03/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips and Assurance are synonymous

As expected, the Philips product turned out to be aesthetic, safe, with a good finish and reliable as claimed in its brochure. Philips commands quality in all aspects

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.