Search terms

EN
AR
  • Baking Kit L Baking Kit L Baking Kit L

    Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L

    HD9925/01

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Baking Kit L

    The L Baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your Compact Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!

    See all benefits

    Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer accessories

    Baking Kit L

    Accessories to master baking recipes

    • 1x baking accessory
    • 7x silicone muffin cups
    Baking accessory

    Baking accessory

    Baking accessory. With the Philips Airfryer L baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 1.3L capacity is great for making cupcakes, brownies, small cakes and other dishes. Enjoy!

    7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Easy cleaning and storing

    Easy cleaning and storing

    You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plated steel

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      174
      Product Width
      164
      Product Height
      74
      Product Weight
      0.342 kg
      Package Length
      210
      Package Width
      210
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.46 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.