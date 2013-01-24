Home
HD9925/01
    With this special Philips Airfryer Baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more. In an easy and healthy way. See all benefits

      Accessories and tips to master baking recipes

      • Accessory kit
      • 1x baking accessory
      • 7x silicone muffin cups
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Booklet to master baking skills

      Booklet to master baking skills

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these accessories in your dishwasher for cleaning.

      Non-stick baking accessory

      The Philips baking accessory fits perfectly your Airfryer. You can bake many different recipes in it.

      7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

      There is always and excuse to have muffins. Whether there is a birthday coming up or you just want to treat your family. These muffin cups allow you to create individual treats for your guests.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Recipe booklet

      • General specifications

        Product features
        Dishwasher safe

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        174 x164 x 74  mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        210 x 210 x 90  mm
        Weight of product
        0.343  kg

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Baking tray: Anti-stick coated metal
        Material of accessories
        Muffin cups: Red silicone

