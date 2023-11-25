Hi Molly, Thanks for leaving this review on the Daily Collection Kettle. We're sorry to hear that you're not satisfied with the product - kindly note that the kettle may indeed make a loud noise whilst heating up the water, this is perfectly normal. It may also take a few minutes for the water to heat up, depending on how much water you're trying to boil. Heating up one liter of water will take much longer than half a liter, for instance. Nevertheless, if you believe that the heating time and noise are abnormal, we would be more than happy to take a look. For further help or additional questions, please feel free to get in touch via social media on our Philips Home Living pages. Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the support page on our website. One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards,