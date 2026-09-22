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2 year warranty
Kettles
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5000 Series Kettle in Black & Copper
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HD9352/31
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle. - English (US)
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