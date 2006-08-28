Search terms

    Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Give your hair style exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curling iron apart from the rest See all benefits

      Create the curls you desire

      SalonCurl Ceramic curling iron

      • SalonCurl Ceramic
      • Ceramic
      • 20 mm tong
      20mm tong for beautiful curls

      20mm tong for beautiful curls

      If you want to create beautiful curls, you need to use a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 20 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable wide curls and waves.

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The curler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Ready for use indicator

      Ready for use indicator

      Ready for use indicator: the dot turns white when ready for use

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel diameter
        20  mm
        Cord length
        2.2  m
        Color/finishing
        dark purple and gold
        Heating time
        60s
        Maximum temperature
        180  °C
        Voltage
        worldwide
        Heater type
        PTC ceramic heater
        Temperature range
        one setting

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        yes
        Ready for use indicator
        yes
        Cool tip
        yes
        Swivel cord
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Tight and bouncy curls
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Medium
        • Thick
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Long

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

