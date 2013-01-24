Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

SalonDry Pro

Hairdryer

HP4990/00
Overall rating / 5
  • The expert's secret weapon The expert's secret weapon The expert's secret weapon
    -{discount-value}

    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    HP4990/00
    Overall rating / 5

    The expert's secret weapon

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    The expert's secret weapon

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    The expert's secret weapon

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    The expert's secret weapon

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      The expert's secret weapon

      SalonDry Pro

      • 2100W
      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

      Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

      This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Professional style rocker switches for better control

      A must-have professional function. These type of switches enable you to quickly choose the rights settings without any stress.

      Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

      The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

      Salon length 3m power cord for maximum flexibility

      The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Material housing styler
        ABS/PC
        Power
        2100  W
        Cord length
        3  m
        Color/finishing
        Pearl Luxury

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item