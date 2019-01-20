2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7762/91
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included
750 W
Compact 3 in 1 setup
2.1 L bowl
Accessories for + 28 functions
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans
3.8
of 5
9
Reviews
Jacoda434
20/01/2019
United Kingdom
Simple fast easy food preparation
Simple easy to use and a fantastic product for you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
Beethovenbettie
22/05/2018
United Kingdom
Great
Excellent, easy to use, very easy to clean. I use mine to mix bread dough every day and am amazed at how good this machine is. It’s the star of my kitchen, love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
mmmm52
07/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Exellent
I'm very happy this product is very easy to use and clean.Thank you. Is very helpfull to preper food for my children.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Food processor