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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7762/91
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Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Food processor
Quick start guide Philips Viva Collection Food processor
All (4)
Which speed should I select for my Philips food processor accessory?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How to attach the bowl to my Philips food processor
The motor of my Philips food processor will not run steadily
My Philips food processor will not switch on
Ingredients spill when opening my Philips food processor
My Philips food processor does not cut properly
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips food processor does not work with the blender
Contacting Philips
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