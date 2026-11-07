2 year warranty
New
Clean shave, gentle on skin
Head Shaver Pro replacement heads are powered with self-sharpening 36 ComfortCut blades made of Swedish steel. Replace them every 6 months and get your shaver back to 100% performance. HS740 heads fit HS5980, HS7980 and HS9980 shavers.
Authentic Genuine Philips
Fits HS5980, HS7980, HS9980
ComfortCut Blades
Anti-corrosion shaving system
The Philips Head Shaver Pro is designed for a close shave that’s also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident, and express themselves fully.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Philips Head Shaver Pro blades are made from surgical-grade Swedish steel that resists corrosion and is skin friendly
4.6
of 5
83
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
1Neenaw
07/11/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great head shaver
A quality product at a great price. Shaves my head very well and the battery is long lasting. No nicks or cuts when using this head shaver . I would recommend this head shaver
Pros
Gives a great head shaver at a quality price
Cons
Carry pouch isn't up to much
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
Date of Use 2026-09-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
Date of Use 2026-09-25
Deano 113355
02/11/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent machine Well worth the money Only problem is around the ears but then I finish off with a trimmer
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories
Date of Use 2026-10-03
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories
Date of Use 2026-10-03
Fegsy
31/10/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Phenomenal product
Game changer in head shaving. Phenomenal product, very well made, easy to clean and fast charging. Compact as I travel a lot
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime
Date of Use 2026-09-15
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime
Date of Use 2026-09-15
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.