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New

HS740 Blade RefillReplacement electric shaving heads

HS740/15

4.6

| (83) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Clean shave, gentle on skin

Head Shaver Pro replacement heads are powered with self-sharpening 36 ComfortCut blades made of Swedish steel. Replace them every 6 months and get your shaver back to 100% performance. HS740 heads fit HS5980, HS7980 and HS9980 shavers.

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The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

From World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

Clean shave, gentle on skin

  • Authentic Genuine Philips

  • Fits HS5980, HS7980, HS9980

  • ComfortCut Blades

  • Anti-corrosion shaving system

From World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

From World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

The Philips Head Shaver Pro is designed for a close shave that’s also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident, and express themselves fully.

Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

Made from surgical-grade Swedish steel

Made from surgical-grade Swedish steel

Philips Head Shaver Pro blades are made from surgical-grade Swedish steel that resists corrosion and is skin friendly

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

83

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2

07/11/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great head shaver

A quality product at a great price. Shaves my head very well and the battery is long lasting. No nicks or cuts when using this head shaver . I would recommend this head shaver

Pros

Gives a great head shaver at a quality price

Cons

Carry pouch isn't up to much

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

Date of Use 2026-09-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

Date of Use 2026-09-25

02/11/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent machine Well worth the money Only problem is around the ears but then I finish off with a trimmer

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories

Date of Use 2026-10-03

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories

Date of Use 2026-10-03

31/10/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Phenomenal product

Game changer in head shaving. Phenomenal product, very well made, easy to clean and fast charging. Compact as I travel a lot

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime

Date of Use 2026-09-15

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime

Date of Use 2026-09-15

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.