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HS740 Blade Refill Replacement electric shaving heads

New

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HS740 Blade RefillReplacement electric shaving heads

HS740/15

HS740 Blade Refill Replacement electric shaving heads

New

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • version: 2
  • PDF file, 45.4 kB
  • 20 October 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • version: 1
  • ZIP file, 1.3 MB
  • 20 October 2026

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