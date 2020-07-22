2 year warranty
Discontinued
Shocking beats, blazing lights
Get ready to unleash the beats! Philips ShoqBox SB300 cranks out explosive, pumping bass through twin bass radiators. Amp up the energy with lights that pulse to the beat. Rugged, shockproof and waterproof - take the party anywhere.
Bluetooth®
Waterproof, shockproof
Multi-colored lights
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
Step into the light and feel the power of pounding beats and blazing lights. Multiple colors pulse to the rhythm of the beat, bringing your music to life and adding another dimension to the party. Or if you'd rather dance in the dark, that's fine too - just flip a switch and it's lights out.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
GreenPapaya143
22/07/2020
United Kingdom
Small yet Mighty
Great sound and very portable. It did appear very small that has been a blessing! Bass is good but if that’s what you like I’d suggest getting something larger. That being said, I love this! Can definitely fill up a room
Pros
Portability, price, overall sound, look (lights)
Cons
Not the most bass, battery life, clarity
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-06-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-06-22