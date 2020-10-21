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2 year warranty
Baby monitors & thermometers
All series
Philips Avent Audio Monitors DECT Baby Monitor
Discontinued
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SCD580/01
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Important Information Manual
All (3)
What is Eco Max mode of my Philips Avent baby monitor
How do I turn on the nightlight of my Philips Avent Baby monitor
How to mute my Philips Avent Baby monitor
My Philips Avent Baby monitor has a bad connection
My Philips Avent Baby monitor makes a high-pitch noise
No sound is coming from my Philips Avent Baby monitor
My Philips Avent Baby Monitor beeps
My Philips Avent Baby monitor does not charge
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