DECT Baby Monitor

SCD580/01
    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our Philips Avent SCD580/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete comfort and reassurance for you and your baby. Providing the most reliable connection combined with a variety of soothing features. Your baby will love the nigh light projector! See all benefits

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Reassurance and well-being for you and your baby

      • 100% private connection
      • Starry night light projector
      • Talkback and MP3 lullabies
      • Vibration alert
      DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

      Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

      Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.

      Energy saving Smart ECO mode

      Energy saving Smart ECO mode

      The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).

      Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

      Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

      The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

      Range up to 330 meters*

      Range up to 330 meters*

      Indoor range up to 50 meters*. Outdoor range up to 330 meters*.

      Superior operating time up to 18 hours

      Superior operating time up to 18 hours

      The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 18 hours before re-charging is required.

      Stay connected with talk back

      Stay connected with talk back

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one clickof this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

      Calm your baby with the starry night light projector

      Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe andcalm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection which can be activated from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).

      Night light + MP3 plug and play

      Gently calm your baby with your own selected song and a warm tranquil glow of the night light. With MP3 plug an play you can play your own selected songs. Your personal music in the baby room helping your baby drift to sleep in no time.(Remote activation not available in US and Canada).

      Monitor the humidity and temperature in your baby`s room

      Combined humidity and temperature sensor allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature, and too much or too little humidity can make your baby restless. A specially combined humidity and temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes. Monitor the complete climate in baby's room.

      Vibration alert

      Personalize your alert settings and get notified by a silent and subtle vibration of the parent unit.

      Instant dim mode for a peaceful night

      Press the night dim button to instantly activate the peaceful night mode. In this mode the light intensity of the lights, display as well as the volume of the alerts are reduced. Easily press the night dim button again in order to switch back to normal operating mode.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Operating time on battery hour
        18 hours
        Power Supply
        • 120 V (US)
        • 220 - 240 V
        Charging time
        10  hrs

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range °C
        10 - 40 °C
        Storage temperature range
        10 - 40  °C

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220 x 156 x 94  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Features

        DECT Technology
        Yes
        Energy saving Smart ECO mode
        • ECO mode
        • Yes
        Linked and in range indication
        Yes
        Sound activation lights
        5 LED lights
        Comforting night light
        Yes
        Talkback function
        Yes
        Soothing lullabies
        Yes
        LCD Screen
        Yes
        Temperature/humidity sensor
        Yes
        Charging station
        Yes
        Peaceful night mode and vibration alert
        Yes
        Starry night light projector
        Yes
        Indoor range up to
        50m
        Outdoor range up to
        330 meters

