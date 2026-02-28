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Discontinued

BASS+Headphones with mic

SHE4305BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Feel it. BASS+

Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.

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Feel it. BASS+

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

Slim, stable in-ear fit

Slim, stable in-ear fit

With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.

Technical Specifications

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