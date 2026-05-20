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2 year warranty

All series

Earbuds headphones with mic

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Earbuds headphones with mic

TAE2000PP/97

Earbuds headphones with mic

Available in

Black
Black
Light Blue
Light Blue
Orange
Orange
Purple
Purple
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 166.5 kB
  • 20 May 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 4 June 2026

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