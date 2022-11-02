2 year warranty
Discontinued
More to love
Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad.
DAB+
Spotify connect
Bluetooth®
with wireless phone charger
This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.
A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital-time display, and key controls are located on the front panel.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
S_Myles_22
02/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product is intuitive and easy to use.
It's has digital interface with physical knowledge to navigate and choose services, functions and features such as DAB, Bluetooth connectivity and Internet Radio. The product is lovely to look at, very stylish design and presentation. This product is of good size and weight, ideal to place on small shelf. Suitable for all rooms. Definable good value for the monies spent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2021-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2021-10-02
Asia64
29/10/2021
United Kingdom
Surprised Philips have put their name to this set
The sound quality is quite dreadful compared to a Philips 'all transistor' radio bought in 1964, which sounds better & still works! The DAB & FM doesn't receive signals from our lounge, whereas my other one does. It would be useful if the aerial could be detached & another aerial plugged in. Most Internet radios show the title, artist & year they were released. This one doesn't! The size & shape is perfect for my requirements, it replaced an older set whose aggregator (Reciva) closed down operations.
Pros
The dimensions & shape of it is very good.
Cons
As above in the review
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2021-09-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2021-09-29
Tony_H
18/11/2020
United Kingdom
Not as good as it should be
I bought this after getting a Micro Music System TAM6805/10 for the living room. Very clunky regarding the menus, especially getting to the sleep mode.
Pros
It has a real aerial unlike the Micro Music System TAM6805/10 I bought. DAB reception is very good because of this, so Philips please take note!
Cons
No remote, so LOTS of clicking with the one select button, so we will see how long this keeps working. Menus very clunky so lots of twists and clicks to get to where you want to. The countdown sleeps isn't easy to get to (as it's for the bedroom this is a must) and could do with being longer than an hour.
This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2020-10-18
This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2020-10-18