2 year warranty
TAS1108BK/00
Add some atmosphere to your sounds
Add some mood lighting to your music with this fantastic Bluetooth speaker. Choose your favorite multi-colored light mode to add some atmosphere or relax to the gentle night light at the end of a long day.
Bluetooth version 5.3
Multiple lighting modes
3W RMS output power
Pair two speakers for stereo
In the mood for even richer sound? You can easily connect two identical speakers for fantastic stereo sound. When you connect a second speaker, the lights will also synchronise.
This great speaker features multiple light modes, so you can add real atmosphere to your music. Choose between multi-coloured lights, a fading effect and a soft, white night light for when you want to unwind at the end of a long day.
This speaker's smooth, rounded corners and gentle, fading lights create a smart look. Compact enough to pick up and bring with you, the speaker is not just easy to take from room to room – it also looks great in any of them.
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