2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1215WT/97
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
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