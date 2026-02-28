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Discontinued

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX4207/98

Kick the party off

Raise the roof of any party with this brilliant party light cube speaker! Powerful sound, big bass and an awesome party light take the party to the next level. Connect up to 50 speakers for a wall of light and sound.

See all benefits

Kick the party off

  • Flashing party light

  • Wireless party link

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 50 W RMS. 100 W max output

Powerful sound with extra heavy bass

This awesome karaoke cube speaker will bathe the room in rich sounds and banging bass. The built-in battery lets you take the party outside for up to 12 hours play time on a single charge.

Party lights pulse and flash

Flashing party lights on the front of the cube pulse and flash, creating a brilliant lightshow. The back light will change color and pulse while the front light strobes.

2 mic inputs. Karaoke effects

2 mic inputs let you add your voice to the party with karaoke mode. Kick it up with echo, female/male voice switch and vocal fader voice effects. Both mics and effects have their own controls on the speaker.

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