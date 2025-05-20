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My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot does not auto-empty

If your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot (models XU7100, XU5100, XU3100, XU3110 and X2100) does not empty automatically after it finishes cleaning and returning to the station, find possible causes and solutions below.

auto empty station models

The information on this page applies to the following models: XU5100/11, XU3100/01, XU7100/01.

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