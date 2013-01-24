Home
    Are we looking to impact healthcare in the same way?


    We believe that innovation approaches should fit the challenges at hand, not the other way around. Our start-up partnerships are in areas where we believe Philips can add greater value for our customers, where we have deep market insight and where there is the most potential for innovation.
    Empowering people to live healthier lives across the health continuum

    The health continuum: healthy living, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care.
    A clinician cares for a patient at the bedside.

    Prevention and consumer health

    As healthcare extends from hospitals into our homes and daily lives, empowering people to take control of their own health is a critical part of transforming healthcare.
    • Home and retail diagnostics
    • Oral health
    A team of caregivers watch a panel of patient monitoring screens.

    Acute care and care delivery

    New thinking is needed to meet the increased demand for critical care services, caused by the aging population and advances in medicine that extend life expectancy.
    • Clinical decision support
    • Care pathways
    • Operational efficiency
    An older patient in a hospital bed has a sensor placed on his chest.

    Post-acute and chronic care

    New solutions, like wearables, are enabling clinicians and patients to more easily connect, leading to more preventive, proactive and personalized health experiences.
    • Ambulatory clinical monitoring
    • Remote patient management
    • Digital therapeutics
    • Sleep and respiratory
    A close up shows someone’s hands navigating a screen on a portable device.

    Clinical specialties

    As care is moving toward optimal, personalized treatment choices tailored to individual patients, there is a pressing need for integrated, digital solutions.
    • Cardiology
    • Maternal and infant care
    • Oncology
    • Minimally invasive therapies
    Contact us

    Contact information

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

