IntelliVue Cableless charging station

Search terms
The Cableless charging station recharges and performs battery maintenance for the IntelliVue Cableless measurements range of devices. With nine charging bays, the station helps you support patient mobility by allowing multiple devices to charge at once.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Convenient connectivity
Convenient connectivity
Convenient connectivity
Convenient connectivity
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
Rapid recharging time
Rapid recharging time
Rapid recharging time
Convenient connectivity
Convenient connectivity
Convenient connectivity
Convenient connectivity
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
Rugged and lightweight, with battery status indicators
Rapid recharging time
Rapid recharging time
Rapid recharging time
View product
View product
Philips IntelliVue MP5SC with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) helps enhance patient care by providing sought-after measurements and Clinical Decision Support right at the point of care.
View product
Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionKuwait (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.