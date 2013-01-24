By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips Avent washable breast pads have a non-allergenic brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle against a nursing mother’s breast. They feature an absorbent layer, which draws moisture away from the skin.
Designed to look pretty
Designed to look pretty
Philips Avent washable breast pads feature an attractive lace outer layer, which gives them a feminine appearance and helps prevents slippage. Pads are machine washable and dryable in the laundry bag provided. They are the perfect professional healthcare solution for nursing mothers.
This website is for healthcare professionals. If you are a parent looking for product information click here
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.