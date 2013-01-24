Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Breastfeeding

Supporting you with innovative breastfeeding solutions


Breastfeeding

Committed to helping moms meet their breastfeeding goals


Healthcare professionals such as you are often the first point of contact with moms and their babies. The support and advice you offer is vitally important.

 

The benefits of breast milk are critical for the healthy development of newborn babies, however some mothers are not able to feed directly from the breast exclusively or for the duration of their breastfeeding journey.

 

Our breast pumps, breast care, and breast milk storage products have been developed through extensive clinical research with leading scientists and institutions and over 15,000 mothers around the world. They are designed to help provide more comfort and more milk. They reflect the way babies feed naturally, giving moms and babies a satisfying feeding experience for a happy, healthy start in life.

 

Since 1989 our commitment to quality has continued to reflect your desire for exceptional mother and childcare.
 

You can introduce Philips Avent products with confidence.

Educational videos ​for healthcare professionals​


Take a look at the videos with Vicki Scott, midwife and breastfeeding advisor. The videos can help you to further support parents with breastfeeding.​
Prepare for breastfeeding
Breastfeeding positions
Perfect latch and attach​
Breast pumps to support breastfeeding
Support in dealing with inverted nipples
Breastfeeding hunger cues
Drinking patterns of breastfeeding
Baby's cues and tips for moms
Providing the best care
Overcoming difficulties while breastfeeding

