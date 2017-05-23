Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Let mothers express more milk in less time. With this portable twin electric breast pump both breasts can be expressed simultaneously. Three user controlled vacuum settings offer personalized comfort for a steady supply of milk.

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.
Reduced expression time

The Philips Avent twin electric breast pump is the perfect time saver for busy mothers as both breasts can be expressed simultaneously. And simultaneous expressing may boost a mother’s ability to produce breast milk³.
3 simple expression settings

When switched on, the pump automatically starts in a gentle stimulation mode to help trigger let down. Then the mother can choose between three ‘one touch’ pressure settings to make the milk flow most effectively for her. The system’s comfort features have been clinically proven to lead to more milk expression.
Easy-to-use, even on the go

Mothers experience effortless expressing at the touch of a button. Simple settings make it easy for them to become accustomed to operation. The system can be plugged in, or used ‘on the go’ with 4 AA batteries. And the system is compatible with the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions.
Lightweight and easy-to-clean

The Philips Avent Comfort twin electric breast pump weighs less than 626g (22.08 oz) and delivers a vacuum strength of 33mbar. The tube wraps around the base unit for extra convenience. The system is a closed system for easy cleaning so breast milk can never get into the tubing or motor unit. All parts can be immersed in water and sterilized except for the electrical parts.
User perceptions on the Comfort electric breast pump

In a recent study of UK mothers, 91% of mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow and 86% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump, while 96% of mothers strongly agreed that this breast pump is easy to use*
More milk in less time

The Philips Avent twin breast pump has been clinically proven to deliver as much milk as a hospital grade pump. Healthcare professionals recommend it to mothers, particularly preterm mothers, for a comfortable and effective experience. The small size and unique comfort features enable practical and relaxing milk expression.
Specifications

Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Weight
  • Expression unit: 125g (when fully assembled)
  • Motor unit including tubing: 452g
Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Pumping mode
  • Double electric
Vacuum levels
  • Stimulation mode: 128mmHg. Expression setting 1: 169mmHg
  • Expression setting 2: 209mmHg. Expression setting 3: 250mmHg
What’s in the pack
  • 1x breast pump expression unit
  • 2x breast pump expression unit (including 2x Philips Avent Natural bottle)
  • 1x motor unit including tubing & connecting caps
  • 2 x newborn flow teat
  • 2x hygiene covers, 2x sealing discs for breast milk storage
  • 1x power adapter
  • 2x spare diaphragms
  • 1x instruction manual for Comfort breast pump
  • 1x instruction manual for Natural bottle
  • 1x day breastpad sample pack
  • 1x night breastpad sample pack
  • 1x handy travel bag
Materials
  • Polypropylene: pump body, hygiene cover for funnel, Natural bottle.
  • Silicone: cushion, diaphragm, valve, newborn flow teat TPE: sealing disc. Entirely BPA free
Dimensions
  • Expression unit: Total height: 17.1cm (when fully assembled)
  • Expression unit: Total width: 13.5cm (when fully assembled)
  • Motor unit: Total height: 10.5cm, Total width: 14.2cm, Total depth: 10.4cm
Cleaning
  • All parts can be immersed in water and sterilised except for the electrical parts
Assembly
  • Easy visual matching of parts. Few small pieces
Instructions of use
  • Printed instruction manual with easy-reference troubleshooting guide
Warranty
  • 2 years
Accessories
  • Large soft massage cushion available for purchase separately.
Available spare parts
  • Pump body, massage cushion, massage cushion large
  • Diaphragm and valve, tubing, power adapter, motor unit,
  • Hygiene cover for cushion.hygiene cover for cushion, battery lid on motor unit

  • ¹ The Philips Avent Comfort twin electric breast pump weighs less than 626g (22.08 oz) and delivers a vacuum strength of 33mbar. The tube wraps around the base unit for extra convenience. The system is a closed system for easy cleaning so breast milk can never get into the tubing or motor unit. All parts can be immersed in water and sterilized except for the electrical parts.
  • * Independent home placement test among 76 mothers in the US, August 2012
  • ³Jones, et al, A randomized controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery, ADC 2001:85:F91

