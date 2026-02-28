2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT3900A/00
Music never stops
My music never stops. Everplay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable
4W, 8hr
Long Bluetooth range
Waterproof, dustproof
By pack USB strap
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
The DuraFit fabric covering the speaker provides both functional and aesthetic benefits. With upper rubber overlays covering a matching accent-colored cloth, the anti-slip, scratch resistant and washable material offers additional protection, while the unique rhombus mesh pattern also gives it a more modern, sophisticated style.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
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