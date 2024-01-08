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2 year warranty

All series

Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

Discontinued

Support

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3530/13

Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 576.9 kB
  • 8 January 2024

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting