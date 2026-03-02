How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
Published on 02 March 2026
Your Philips Groomers, Hair Clippers and Beard Trimmers may come with a lot of different attachments. Find out here how to change and use these attachments.
The cutting element is the main unit of your Philips Groomer. It has short, sharp edges and is used to give you a fast and clean trim.
To remove the cutting unit from the body of your groomer, check if there is a release button on the body of your groomer. If yes, press the button to detach the unit.
If the groomer does not have a release button, then place a finger under the teeth of the cutting unit and pull it upwards to take it off. To reattach the cutting element, ensure it is properly aligned and insert its bottom part in the body of the groomer. Next, slowly push the part with the teeth forward until you hear a click. Do not force the attachment in, as this may damage the device.
If you are having difficulty attaching it, check if there is something stuck inside the body, and try cleaning it with a small brush or cotton swab.
Some cutting units have long legs on the side. To remove these type of attachments, hold them from both sides and pull them off the appliance. To reattach them, push them back in the slot, until you hear a click.
To remove the comb from the cutting element, carefully push its back part off the device and then slide it off the cutting element. Do not press or pull the teeth. To attach any type of comb onto a cutting element, properly align and slide the front part of the comb, the comb's teeth, onto the cutting element's teeth. Then push down the back or center of the guard with your fingers or the palm of your hand.
Watch the video below to see how to use our latest Philips Beard Trimmer Prestige with unique built-in and click-on combs. Keep in mind that depending on the model type, the features on the shaver will vary.
Like a click-on comb, slide the front part of the comb, the comb's teeth, onto the cutting element's teeth.. Press the projection at the base of the comb downwards until it clicks into place. Once the comb has been attached, you can set the desired length for trimming. Each number on the dial represents the remaining length of hair in millimeters after trimming your beard or hair.
To detach the comb from the cutting element, carefully push up the base of the comb from the device and then slide it off the cutting element.
Trimming combs can be added on top of the cutting unit of your Philips Groomer. These can be used to clip the hair on your head or trim your beard to a certain length.
Removing these types of combs is easy. Just pull them off the body of your groomer. To attach the comb gently slide it down on top of your cutting element, so that the legs fit in the designated slots at the side.
The Philips Kid's Hair Clippers have a different way to replace the trimming comb. You have to push the comb backwards from one side until it completely comes off.
To attach this comb, make sure the side with the desired hair length points upwards. Start by fitting on side of the comb in the clipper's body. Then push the other side also in and press to hear a click.
Some Philips Groomers come with a shaving foil, which can be used to comfortably shave body hair. Before using a Philips product with a shaving foil, it is good practice to visually check the device to ensure the shaving foil is still intact.
To remove the shaving foil, pull it off the shaver head. Be careful that you hold the shaving foil by its edges as the middle part can be very sharp. To reattach the shaving foil, snap it back on to the shaving head until you hear a click.
To minimize the wear of the foil, safely store your product and protect the foil from outside pressure or impacts by attaching a cap or comb. Replace the foil immediately when it is damaged, via our webshop or your local Consumer Care.
Philips Body Groomers come with a special comb, which is specially designed to be used on your body. To remove the comb carefully pull the back part off the appliance and then remove it from the shaving unit or push it off upwards.
To attach this comb, snap it on to the shaving foil.
Keep in mind that the attachments may vary based on the model of trimmer or clipper you are using. Always check the user manual for detailed instructions or contact us.
Philips MultiGroomers which come with a rotary nose trimmer attachment that can easily be removed and attached.
To take off the nose trimmer attachment, place your finger on the back of the attachment and push it upwards off the handle. Trimmers or attachments that have an eject logo indicate where to push to remove the attachment.
To attach the nose trimmer attachment, insert the lug of the attachment into the guiding slot at the front and push the back of the attachment onto the product ('click').
Philips Nose trimmers come with a nose trimmer, and sometimes also a detail trimmer head that can also easily be removed and attached.
To take off the nose trimmer or detail trimmer head, firmly grip the handle of your device, hold the attachment, and turn it counterclockwise, until the “^” triangle indications on the handle and the head are aligned. Then just pull the attachment off.
To attach the nose trimmer or trimming head, place it on the handle aligning both triangle “^” indications. Then turn it clockwise until the indicator triangle “^” and line “|” indication on the body and attachment are aligned and the attachment is fixed.
Depending on your model, Philips nose trimmers can also come with eyebrow and detailer combs. The combs come in the following lengths and designs:
Eyebrow Combs Eyebrow comb S = remaining hair length 3mm or 0.12” Eyebrow comb L = remaining hair length 5mm or 0.19”
Slide the eyebrow comb onto the nose trimming head (Image 1). Make sure the comb slides into the grooves on both sides of the head.
Detailer Combs Detailer comb M = remaining hair length 3mm or 0.12” Detailer comb L = remaining hair length 5mm or 0.19”
Slide the detailer comb onto the front of detailer trimmer head and push down the back until you hear a click (Image 2).