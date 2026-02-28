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2 year warranty

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  • Super safe, super fun!
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  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
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  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!
  • Super safe, super fun!

Kids' on-ear headphones

TAK2000CT/00

Available in

Chrystal Teal
Chrystal Teal
Magenta Purple
Magenta Purple

Super safe, super fun!

Let the kids rock with these colourful wired headphones! They’re light, tough, and volume-limited for safe listening. Got friends over? Audio share lets children daisy chain their headphones with a friend’s so they can listen together.

See all benefits

Super safe, super fun!

  • On-ear wired headphones

  • Volume limited to 85 dB

  • Customisable. Audio share

  • Durable and foldable

Always safe, always fun. Volume limited to 85 dB*

Always safe, always fun. Volume limited to 85 dB*

Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, movies, educational videos: whatever they’re into, you can relax knowing they won’t be listening too loud.

Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

Smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.

Colourful design with customisable ear cups

Colourful design with customisable ear cups

The multi-coloured design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customise their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent ear-cup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Volume limited to 85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.