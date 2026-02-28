2 year warranty
TAK2000MP/00
Available in
Super safe, super fun!
Let the kids rock with these colourful wired headphones! They’re light, tough and volume-limited for safe listening. Got friends over? Audio sharing lets children daisy-chain their headphones with a friend’s so they can listen together.
On-ear wired headphones
Volume limited to 85 dB
Customisable. Audio sharing
Durable and foldable
Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, films, educational videos: whatever they enjoy, you can relax knowing they won’t be listening at too high a volume.
Smaller ear cups with soft cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for children. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see the correct way round to put the headphones on.
The multi-coloured design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customise their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent ear-cup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.
Reviews
Volume limited to 85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.