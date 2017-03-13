Search terms

Series 7000

A shave as unique as your skin

Shave the way that feels right

Philips shaver S9000 Prestige

Ultimate closeness

Series 9000 Prestige

Series 9000 Prestige

Philips shaver Series 7000

Sensitive & Close

Series 7000

Series 7000

Philips Shaver Series 6000, S6680/26

Minimized skin irritation

Series 6000

Series 6000

Our No.1 for sensitive skin

Wet and Dry Electric Shaver Series 7000, S7930/16

Philips Shaver Series 6000, S7930/16

The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.

SkinGlide Rings checkmark

SkinGlide Rings

GentlePrecision Blades checkmark

GentlePrecision Blades

BeardAdapt Sensor checkmark

BeardAdapt Sensor

Philips Shaver Series 7000 SkinGlide Rings

Designed for skin comfort


SkinGlide Rings  

Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

Philips Shaver Series 7000 GentlePrecision Blades

Close and smooth shave


GentlePrecision Blades

Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimizing tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.

Philips Shaver Series 7000 BeardAdapt Sensor

Personalized shaver


BeardAdapt Sensor

Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed.

Philips Shaver Series 7000 BeardAdapt Sensor

Follow personal shave plan to tackle your specific skin issues

Pair the shaver and app

Get personalized advice

Set the speed best for your skin

Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave-by-shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.

Check smartphone compatibility and app languages at philips.com/s7000-support

See the Shaver Series 7000 in action

Philips Shaver Series 7000 Video Thumbnail

What's in the box of shaver S7930?

    • Precision trimmer

      SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

    The Philips S7000 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming and a travel pouch.

    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Number 1 Logo

    Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

    *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data

    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Green Product Logo

    Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

    Compare shaver S7930 with our other great shavers

    S7930/16

    Shaver series 7000

    S7930/16

    Wet and dry electric shaver
    SP9863/14

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    SP9863/14

    Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
    SP9860/13

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    SP9860/13

    Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
    S9031/21

    Shaver series 9000

    S9031/21

    Wet and dry electric shaver
    S6630/11

    Shaver series 6000

    S6630/11

    Wet and dry electric shaver
    Contour adaptability for capturing hard to get hair
    • Multi-Directional
    • Multi-Directional
    • Multi-Directional
    • 8-Directional
    • 5-Directional

    Shaving System
    • GentlePrecision Blades
    • NanoTech Precision Blades
    • NanoTech Precision Blades
    • V-Track Precision Blades
    • MultiPrecision Blades

    Performance
    • ★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★

    Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Beard styler
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour
    • 60 minutes / 3 hours
    • 60 minutes / 3 hours
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour
    • 60 minutes / 1 hour

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Travel pouch
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • Premium travel pouch
    • Qi charging pad
    • SmartClick Beard styler
    • SmartClick facial cleansing brush
    • Premium travel pouch
    • Qi charging pad
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • Travel pouch
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • Travel pouch
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

