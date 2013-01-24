Search terms
Recipes.
Inspiration and tips For Philips Kitchen Appliances
Variety of healthy dishes at home and on the go using our hand blender.
Preparation time 15 min Cooking time: 8 min
Variety of healthy dishes at home and on the go using our hand blender.
Wouldn't it be great to surprise your father on Father's Day with an XXL hamburger? This real 'man' burger is made in the Airfryer, without adding oil or butter.
This soup is a complete meal in a bowl.
Banana is high in potassium that helps preventing us from feeling thirsty. Dates provide the body with the energy needed for a full day; oats has the carbs and healthy fibers that can keep us feeling full.
This dish is a family favorite, everyone likes fried chicken, but here is a healthier way to prepare it. Coat it with almonds as well to provide a more nutritional meal for you and your loved ones.
Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!
Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.