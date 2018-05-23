Never use IPL if you suffer from any of the diseases listed below:

-If you have a skin disease such as active skin cancer, you have a history of skin cancer or any other localized cancer in the areas to be treated.

-If you have a history of vascular disorder, such as the presence of varicose veins or vascular ectasia in the areas to be treated.

-If your skin is sensitive to light and easily develops a rash or an allergic reaction.

-If you have infections, eczema, burns, inflammation of hair follicles, open lacerations, abrasions, herpes simplex, wounds or lesions and haematomas in the areas to be treated.

-If you have diabetes, lupus erythematodes, porphyria or congestive heart disease.

Never use the device on the following areas:

-On warts, tattoos or permanent make-up. This can result in a burn and a change in skin color.

Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you are not sure whether you can use the device, we advise you to consult a doctor.