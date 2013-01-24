Non-professional whitening treatments are over the counter products such as strips and toothpaste. These products vary in their price, difficulty of use and effectiveness.



Philips Zoom professional whitening is a fast, effective and safe way to whiten your teeth. Your dental professional will either apply the treatment for you, or fit you with a customized trays so you can do the treatment at home.

Results from professional treatments can be immediate (up to 6 shades whiter in 1 hour*), and because a dental professional is involved, the process is safe, reliable and hassle free.

