Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

  • Show your shine

    Philips Zoom whitening gives you the confidence to do what you do best, shine.

    Find a Zoom Dentist near you
  • It felt like I was a new me,
    like I could take on the world.

    Dani, 24


    Her treatment: 
    Philips Zoom Whitespeed In-office

  • Get the smile you deserve

    Find out how Philips Zoom Professional Whitening can make wedding season even brighter.

    Find a Zoom Dentist near you

    Professional whitening is easy and safe

    gentle-yet-powerful

    Gentle yet powerful

    Blue LED light-activated gel whitens rapidly while ACP and fluoride soothe and protect the teeth.
    icon-custom-plans

    Custom plans for you

    The results you want, the way you want.
    45-mins-icon

    Whiten in one visit

    Clinically proven to whiten up to 8 shades in 45 minutes1.

    Minutes that last a lifetime


    Memories of the wedding will be with you for life—and so will your photos.

    Get a photo-ready smile with a Philips Zoom Professional Whitening treatment. Philips Zoom teeth whitening only take 45 minutes, its safe, pain-free and used by over 10 million people worldwide.
    Minutes that last a lifetime
    Memories of the wedding will be with you for life

    What Philips Zoom teeth whitening can do for your smile

    Your smile is the way you greet the world. While you have many options for whitening your teeth, your dental professional is the best resource for whitening treatments. Philips Zoom Whitening offers you a full range of “in the office” or “take home” whitening treatments based on your needs and your lifestyle.
    Take-home whitening treatment

    Take-home whitening treatment

    DayWhite and NiteWhite

    With Philips Zoom DayWhite your most confident, radiant smile isn't just whiter, but healthier too.
    Find a dentist near you

    The difference between professional and
    over-the-counter whitening treatments

    Non-professional whitening treatments are over the counter products such as strips and toothpaste. These products vary in their price, difficulty of use and effectiveness.

    Philips Zoom professional whitening is a fast, effective and safe way to whiten your teeth. Your dental professional will either apply the treatment for you, or fit you with a customized trays so you can do the treatment at home.

     

    Results from professional treatments can be immediate (up to 6 shades whiter in 1 hour*), and because a dental professional is involved, the process is safe, reliable and hassle free.

     

    *6% Whitening Gel Efficacy Test, Data on file, 2013

    The difference between professional and
    over-the-counter whitening treatments

    Non-professional whitening treatments are over the counter products such as strips and toothpaste. These products vary in their price, difficulty of use and effectiveness.

    Philips Zoom professional whitening is a fast, effective and safe way to whiten your teeth. Your dental professional will either apply the treatment for you, or fit you with a customized trays so you can do the treatment at home.

     

    Results from professional treatments can be immediate (up to 6 shades whiter in 1 hour*), and because a dental professional is involved, the process is safe, reliable and hassle free.

     

    *6% Whitening Gel Efficacy Test, Data on file, 2013

    Real patients, real whitening results

    dani

    Rosa, 26

    5 shades whitened
    Her treatment:
    NiteWhite 22% CP take-home
    I’m more confident and that just feels so much better.

    jonathan

    Johnathan, 28

    10 shades whitened
    Her treatment:
    Ultimate Protocol
    The results I saw were immediate.

    More results ▼
    diana before and after

    Due to significant restorative work and a history of gum disease, Diana had always been hesitant to whiten. Now, she will continue with her restorations to match her whiter smile.
    david before and after

    After using Philips Zoom take-home for two weeks, David’s smile was 13 shades whiter.
    allen before and after

    A self-proclaimed "dentistphobe," Allen decided on a whim to try whitening to freshen up his appearance. 
    patients before and after

    Before her college graduation, Dani touched up her smile with Philips Zoom. 
    Philips Airfloss

    The easier way to clean between your teeth

    Unlike regular string floss, Philips Sonicare AirFloss lets you clean between your teeth without the arm workout and yet without the compromise on quality.
    Let us look after you for longer

    Let us look after you for longer

    Register your toothbrush and we'll extend your warranty by 6 months–for free.
    Register your brush
    before after
    * Image for reference only

    Imagine your new smile

    Whiten your smile up to 8 shades in less than 45 minutes1 with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed in-office or get noticeable results in days with take-home treatments.

    Connect with us

    @Philips on Twitter

    Register your product

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    1 Up to 8 VITA shades with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed. Penchas, Data on file 2011. 45 minutes excluding prep-time.
    2 Price estimate based on an average national price of $500 per in-office treatment and is not a promotional offer or guaranteed price. Consult with your care provider to learn what your actual treatment costs will be and if financing options are available.
    FAQ Icon

    Have a question?

    We’re here to help
    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Up to date Icon

    Keep me informed

    about news & updates
    Get resources